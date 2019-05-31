New Delhi: After taking oath as Union Cabinet Minister Thursday, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Odisha Dharmedra Pradhan, Friday, took charge of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Ministry of Steel here.

While speaking to the media after taking charge, Pradhan expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for reposing confidence in him.

“A lot of reforms and initiatives have been undertaken in the last five years, which positively affected the people’s lives. In the last five years, the government undertook a successful economic journey and the people of the country have given more responsibility to the Prime Minister,” Pradhan said.

He said that the ministry’s priority would be to augment the production of domestic oil and gas.

“Setting up of common, market friendly infrastructure is on the top of the government’s agenda. Work is on to set up gas grid. PM Urja Ganga project and setting up of City Gas Distribution (CGD) network will be further expedited. We have given emphasis on promoting bio-fuels. Work is being done in this direction and it will gain more momentum in the days to come,” he added.

While taking charge as Steel Minister, Pradhan said that steel sector plays a very important role in economic growth of the country and he will strive to achieve all the goals of the National Steel Policy after understanding the intricacies of the sector.

Pradhan had held Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas during the first term of Modi government. In the second term, Pradhan has been given the additional responsibility of the Steel ministry.