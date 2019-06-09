Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan Saturday said the party has not abandoned its ‘120 plus mission’ for the Odisha Assembly, and urged its MLAs to work hard to attain the target.

Home Minister Amit Shah had set a target for the party to win at least 120 of the 147 assembly seats in Odisha, but the BJP could secure only 23 seats in the recent polls, held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

The saffron party, however, won eight Parliamentary seats from just one in 2014.

“About one crore people of Odisha have reposed their faith on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and therefore, sent eight BJP MPs to the Lok Sabha,” Pradhan said.

Pradhan also took a dig at the ruling BJD and said, “The people of Odisha have given a befitting reply to those (CM Naveen Patnaik) who were claiming to win all the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state this time.”

The Union minister urged his party colleagues in the state to strive to achieve the target in the next election.

“We should work hard in the coming days to reach the goal of 120 plus mission,” Pradhan told a gathering of BJP MPs and MLAs here.

(PTI)