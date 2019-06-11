Nottingham: India opener Shikhar Dhawan will undergo precautionary scans Tuesday to determine the extent of injury on his swollen left thumb.

Dhawan, hero of India’s win Sunday over Australia in the World Cup, played through pain after being hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile. He looked in considerable pain but carried on to score 117 off 109 balls. It was his 17th ODI hundred and couldn’t have come at a better time as there were questions being raised about his form.

However, Dhawan didn’t take the field due to the injury and Ravindra Jadeja fielded in his place for the entire 50 overs. The latter took an excellent catch in the outfield to send back Glenn Maxwell who had scored 28 off 14 balls and was looking dangerous.

It has been learnt from that Dhawan will undergo precautionary tests following which physio Patrick Farhart will take a call on his participation in the next game Thursday against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

The Indian team would be hoping that it is not a fracture and just a bit of swelling that should heal in the next couple of days. As of now, Dhawan has a taping on his thumb.

PTI