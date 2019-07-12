Dhenkanal: A day after 62 students were rescued from illegally operating Sri Sri Laxminarayan Gurukul Ashram School by district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and district education department following the death of a Class-III student in the school, it has become clear that Dhenkanal child protection unit (CPU) had lied to the district administration and the state government on presence of such institutions in the district.

Acting on the direction of Women and Child Development of Odisha and the district administration in the aftermath of Beltikiri Dream Centre Shelter Home sexual harassment incident, the CPU here had been tasked with conducting a thorough check in the district on presence of illegal residential schools and shelter homes and submit a report.

In its inspection report, the CPU had told the government that there are no illegal shelter homes operating in the district. Despite the clean chit, the presence of Sri Sri Laxminarayan Gurukul Ashram School raises questions on the authenticity of the report.

This school, located in Iringajharan area of Gadapalasuni panchayat under tribal dominated Kankadahad block, has allegedly been functioning here since 1993 and offers schooling for students between Class-I and Class-VII. As many as 132 students from Dhenkanal along with other districts of the state study here.

“Such an old institution, one that admits students even from faraway districts, certainly could not have been gone unnoticed. It must have been overlooked willfully,” alleged locals and demanded action against the culprit officials of CPU.

When questioned, district child protection officer Anuradha Goswamy tended to avoid the topic and claimed to be unwell. She, instead, advised to contact the block education officer (BEO) on this issue.

Parjang BEO Harihar Dehury, the officer in charge of Kankadahad block, confessed that the administration was aware of the presence of this school.

“We had served a cease and desist notice on Sri Sri Laxminarayan Gurukul Ashram five months back after the administration came to know of its presence. The school administration, however, were ignoring the orders,” said Dehury without elaborating what actions were taken after the school defied the administration.

District collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera, meanwhile, promised of smooth rehabilitation of the students and exemplary action against the erring officials.

“The school there was operating illegally. We have rescued the students. Now, we are trying to rehabilitate the inmates in other institutions in consultation with their guardians. A number of students from other districts used to study here. We will speak to their collectors in this context,” said Behera.

Speaking about the allegations against the CPU officials, he further added, “Since I joined here June 3, I am not certain about what preceded. That said, such negligence won’t be tolerated. We will take exemplary action.”

PNN