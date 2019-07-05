Cuttack: The conjoined twins, who were born at Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital, died while undergoing treatment at Sishu Bhawan here Friday, said Sishu Bhawan superintendent Saroj Satpathy.

“Attempts of feeding the babies went in vain. It wasn’t possible to shift the twins to other healthcare facilities,” Satpathy said.

A seven-member team of doctors was formed for the treatment of the conjoined twins who were joined from stomach and chest.

Notably, Renubala Behera from Khalpal in Parjang block of Dhenkanal had delivered the twins July 1. The babies were later shifted to the Sishu Bhawan.