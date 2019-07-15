Angul: Protesting against the exclusion of his name on the inaugural plaque of two medical wards, the supporters of Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahu, created a huge ruckus inside the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) here Saturday.

The Geriatric Ward and Eye Ward of the Angul DHH premises were scheduled for inauguration Monday by Deputy Speaker of the Odisha Assembly, Rajnikant Singh. In the function, Sahu as the MP of the constituency was also expected to be present.

Accordingly a plaque had been installed by the district Works Department. It had the name of Singh, but not of Sahu. Once the latter’s supporters came to know about the error, they created a disturbance on the hospital premises.

When contacted, Works Department assistant executive engineer Hrudananda Satapathy said, “The old plaque has been replaced with a new one bearing the name of the MP.”

Sahu however said he was not aware of any inauguration programmes. “I came to know about it from my supporters. The Works Department did not inform or invite me,” said Sahu.