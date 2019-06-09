Dhenkanal: Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan has announced Rs 25,000 ex gratia to the next of kin of each of the four persons who died in Dhenkanal after a portion of a wall collapsed on them Sunday.

Kalyan visited the injured ones at the DHH and enquired about their health condition. He said Rs 25,000 for each of the families of the deceased would be released from the district Red Cross fund.

“A notice would be served on the rice mill owner and subsequently action would be taken against him,” the collector added.

Meanwhile, the serious ones among the injured have been shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, it was learnt.

According to reports, green grocers were selling vegetables Sunday morning next to the wall of an abandoned rice mill near Alasua market like any other day when a portion of the wall collapsed, trapping four of them under its rubble.

Fire services personnel and police officials have rescued the injured ones. Two of them are in serious condition.

PNN