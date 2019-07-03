Former India skipper MS Dhoni is once again putting the internet on fire with his act during India’s loss to England at Edgbaston a couple of days ago. This is a moment that went unnoticed as fans brutally trolled him for his slow-paced innings.

Dhoni scored an unbeaten 41* off 32 balls as India fell short by 31 runs with five wickets intact. His intent and attitude was questioned. He kept quiet but now fans have realised he played with a thumb injury during the match. Pictures of Dhoni sucking his thumb and spitting blood went viral on internet. Now fans are praising him for his dedication.

Here are the reactions:

.@msdhoni

played with an injured thumb, and spat out blood. But still, there are “Experts” out there on social media, who question his “intent”. Stupefied is the word!

अब तो धोनी के बारे में बोलने से पहले सोच लो. Shameful for hatters. #TeamIndia #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/3ooldc564F — Ritesh Sharma (@ritesh377311) July 2, 2019

.@msdhoni played with an injured thumb, and spat out blood. But still, there are “Experts” out there on social media, who question his “intent”. Stupefied is the word!#TeamIndia #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Mw4W7wOvBQ — DHONISM🇮🇳 (@imSarjeetYadav) July 2, 2019