Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has stopped admissions to six colleges after nine junior colleges recorded zero results in Plus II Science stream results of which were declared June 3. The pass percentage in Plus II Science this year was lowest in five years. The percentage dropped by four points this year as compared to last year.

In the case of the other three colleges, a show-cause notice has been served on them to explain the reasons for the zero result within a week failing which appropriate action will be taken against them.

Of the six colleges the Directorate has asked to stop admissions from this academic session, four have been closed since last year.

They are: Higher Secondary School of Art & Culture in Dhenkanal, SRM Science Higher Secondary School in Bhubaneswar, Nano Science Higher Secondary School in Bhubaneswar and Sri Aurobindo Institute of Integral Education and Research in Sambalpur.

The CHSE has imposed restrictions on admissions to Shree Jagannath Dev Higher Secondary School at Belpada in Bolangir and KPD Women’s Higher Secondary School at Daspalla over zero results this year.

Balasore district recorded the highest pass percentage of 86.56 while Gajapati registered the lowest at 36.2 per cent this year in Science stream.

Out of a total 97,750 students who appeared for the CHSE Science exam in 2019, 72.33 per cent of them passed compared to 76.98 per cent in 2018, while it was 81.11 per cent in 2017, 80.8 per cent in 2016 and 80.31 per cent in 2015.

The results of Plus II Commerce and Arts that are yet to be declared will be out in the second week of June, according to CHSE Chairman Amarendra Kumar Patnaik.

A total of 3.69 lakh students — 2.35 lakh in Arts; 97,750 in Science and 27,200 in Commerce had appeared for exams this year.