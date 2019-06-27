Mumbai: Former Miss Universe and Hindi film actress Sushmita Sen has become the talk of the town for some time. This is because she is dating a boy Rohman Shawl who is 15 years younger to her.

Photos of the duo often go viral on social media.

But seeing Sushmita’s boyfriend Roman’s Insta story, it looks like they have called the relationship off. Sushmita even stopped following him on Instagram.

Rohman in his Instagram story wrote, “Hey you, yes I am talking to you. What is it that bothers you? Cummon I am listening to you with my whole heart … 24 hours.”

In another post he wrote: ”So you feel you are doing too much in a relationship and your partner isn’t reciprocating… It’s alright!! You need to understand that what you do for your partner is your call, don’t put your him/her under the obligation of loving you the same way!! Do things for them because you genuinely feel like doing it, not because you expect them to do the same for you!!,”.

“So you expect your partner to treat you right because you are in a relationship with them? If someone doesn’t treat you right and you are still with them, its your fault!! Love yourself,” the post read.

Rohman wrote, “So you get bored when you are by yourself? OK, So how can you expect others to find you interesting think you are interesting, when you cant even entertain yourself!!! Spend atleast 15-20 minutes daily with yourself from without phone, tv, books or anyone. Listen to the voice from within which is trying to talk to you, it has all the answers.”

Recently, in the interview given to Rajeev Masand, Sushmita said Rohman sent her a personal message on Instagram as a fan. Then he invited her for a football match, from where there love story began.

PNN/Agencies