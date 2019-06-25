If you’re often wondering how Bollywood stars manage to stay SO fit and lose weight on demand, it’s probably because of their amazing diets. So, check out the diet foods of these 10 celebrities and take inspiration from them:

Salman Khan

If there’s someone’s fitness secrets all of India wants to know, it’s Salman Khan’s. The actor chooses clean sources of protein in order to keep healthy like chicken, egg whites and fish, while completely avoiding sugar and processed foods. What’s his source of carbohydrates, you might ask? Pulses and salads!

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is one actor who goes completely all out in order to lose/gain weight. His diet includes a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, with water being a major part of the diet. Apart from having three to four litres of water per day, the actor also has lemon water in between workouts to remove acids from the body. He does not consume oily food and divides his food consumption into five to six times a day. He eats rotis made of three grain wheat (bajra, jowar and atta).

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty makes it a norm to not eat after 8 pm every day. According to Shilpa, “I always eat at least three hours before I go to bed so my body has the chance to work off the calories.”

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor too made news after losing a lot of weight for her Bollywood debut. She follows a strict, low-carb, high-protein diet with five small meals a day. She does not snack and consumes milkshakes and dry fruits to satisfy her hunger pangs. Water is a must, apart from also having coconut water, buttermilk and cucumber juice.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt steers clear of oily food and junk food, keeping her health and weight in check with fresh vegetables and fruits, juices and nuts. The actress eats at least two hours before going to bed and drinks plenty of water through the day. She relies on a well-spaced diet.