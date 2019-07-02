Baripada: A differently-abled person alleged that officials had refused to give him a grievance redress form at the public hearing camp at the office of Mayurbhanj Collector Monday.

The procedure at the camp is— people have to first fill up a form and then register their complaints as per their scheduled number.

Sources said Subramaniyam Patro, a resident of Nuagaon in Ganjam district, is a differently-abled person. He got married to Runi of Baripada 10 years ago and since then he has been living in Baripada with his family.

Earlier, he had worked in Kerala at a construction site where his leg got injured when he fell from the third floor of a building that was under construction, making him unable to walk forever. Due to poor economic condition, he is not able to get medical treatment and he is unable to earn his livelihood.

Patro had been to the Collector’s office to urge the Collector to provide aid for his treatment. But the officials at the Collector’s office refused him the registration form saying he is from another district. Though Subramaniyam had urged the officials to allow him to meet the Collector, the officials paid no heed, it is alleged.

When the district emergency officer, in-charge of this public hearing camp, was asked about this, he said 159 people had come to the camp Monday. “I will ask the officials why they refused to give the form to Subramaniyam. I will provide necessary help from the district administration,” he said.

However, Subramaniyam said, “I will commit suicide if the administration will not fulfill my demand.”

PNN