Semiliguda: Differently-abled person, Chandrakhara of this city alleged Friday that he has been beaten up by the block development officer (BDO). He has filed an FIR against BDO Trinath Majhi after he was assaulted.

However, Majhi has a different version to offer. According to him, Chandrakhara had been creating nuisance in front of the BDO office demanding payment for some project he had carried out. Majhi said that the payment had been cleared long time back. He also stated that Chandrakhara tried to threaten him with his alleged link with Maoists. The BDO also informed that once he had handed over Chandrakhara to the police.

Chandrakhara on the other hand alleged that he is supposed to get Rs 12,000 from the BDO office for his work in the construction of toilets as part of the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’. However, when he went to ask for the money, he was beaten up by the BDO.

SDPO of Sunabeda, Niranjan Behera said that an internal probe has been ordered into the incident and the inspector in-charge of Sunabeda police station will conduct it.

