Mumbai: Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, who won many hearts with his debut in ‘Udta Punjab’ will be seen with ‘Uri’ famous actress Yami Gautam in the upcoming yet unnamed comedy film produced by Ramesh Taurani. This is the first time Diljit and Gautam will be working together

This film will also be a directorial debut of Aziz Mirza’s son Aaron.

According to Taurani, the film will go on floors in August and has a very interesting plot.

The film is also highly anticipated as it’s one of the last screenplays written by Neeraj Vora, the writer of ‘Hera Pheri’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’, who died in 2017.

Apart from this, Diljit will be seen in another comedy movie ‘Arjun Patiala’ with Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma. He will also be a part of ‘Good News’ slated to release in December this year. Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kira Advani are the other main actors in the film.

Gautam, who received a lot of praise for her acting in ‘Uri’, is currently working on Amar Kaushik’s film ‘Bala’ with Ayushman Khurana and Bhumi Pednekar.

