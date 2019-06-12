Mumbai: With back to back hits, Vicky Donor fame Ayushmann Khurana has altogether created a different fan base in the film industry. He is known for his movies like AndhaDhun, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho and more.

He is winning the hearts of millions of fans from his onscreen performance. While Ayushmann is busy promoting his upcoming film Article 15, he is now in limelight for another movie titled ‘Dream Girl’.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilya the film will feature Nushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann in important roles.

According to news reports, Raaj convinced Ayushmann in 10 minutes for the role. Ayushmann is currently one of the busiest actors in the film industry. Many producers are waiting to sign him but when Raaj approached Ayushmann, he immediately got ready for the film.

The source further said, “He just went through the script for ten minutes and said yes.. Raj is a great writer and his comic timing is amazing. Ayushmann was quite charmed about the film’s story.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, it is a comedy drama where Ayushmann will be seen in the role of a small town boy who has the ability to speak in the female voice.

The film also features Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M. Nasser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty, and Zeeshan Ayub.

The film will be released in cinemas September 13 this year.

PNN/Agencies