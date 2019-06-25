Hindi film industry is essentially a star driven wherein a director seldom gets much credit for the box office results. It is the lead actors who take away the credit for success of a film.

However, there are a few directors who have not given a single flop movie till now. All the films made by them have won over the audiences which eventually resulted into a commercial success.

Here’s a look at directors:

Rajkumar Hirani: Hirani is easily the most successful film director of India. He made a Hindi film debut in 2003 with Munnabhai MBBS and ever since then there has been no looking back. His movie are:

Munnabhai MBBS Lage Raho Munnabhai 3 Idiots PK

Karan Johar: Johar made a Hindi film debut in 1998 with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which was a massive blockbuster. He followed that up with another blockbuster in the form of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. His movies are below:

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna My Name Is Khan

Neeraj Pandey: Pandey perfectly blended commerce with realism which ended up being a formula for success. The actor started off his career with A Wednesday which proved to be a surprise hit and followed it up with Special 26 which again did the trick with the audiences.

A Wednesday MS Dhoni

Ali Abbas Zafar: This name is rather surprising as Zarfar’s first two films; Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Gunday were not received well by the critics. However, the Box-Office verdict of both his films were diametrically opposite of the critical response. While the two films were hits, the director hit the ball out of the park by delivering his first ever Blockbuster in the form of Sultan.

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan Gunday Sultan Bharat

Rakesh Roshan: Roshan has directed 7 films since 1995 and from them, 4 have emerged as blockbusters whereas merely one film failed to be a successful venture.