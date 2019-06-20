Mumbai: Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bharat’ crossed the Rs 200 cr club and despite the achievement, actress Disha Patani is disappointed.

During an interview, Disha said Salman Khan is so hard working and humble that she has learnt a lot from him post ‘Bharat’.

“It’s amazing to see how even after working for so many years, he is so charged, wanting to do things and so energetic,” said Disha of Salman.

But all of you who have seen the film must have noticed that Disha and Katrina Kaif have not shared a scene together for which the ‘Baaghi’ girl feels unfortunate to have not got the opportunity to work with the actress.

Disha said that she wants to be very careful regarding the kind of films that she chooses to do.

“I’m a bit of a slow worker and really enjoy my work. I feel that I should focus on one thing at a time and give it my hundred per cent,” she said.

Currently, Disha is shooting for Mohit Suri’s ‘Malang’ opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and the film will hit the screens in 2020.

PNN/Agencies