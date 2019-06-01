The ‘MS Dhoni’ actress will soon be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s forthcoming film Bharat. Along with Disha, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will also be seen in the lead role in Bharat.

Disha is always in the limelight for her hotness. She maintain the craze among her fans with her Instagram pictures and photoshoots. Meanwhile, another throwback picture of Disha Patani is going viral on social media.

Disha looks young and is sporting a white t-shirt in the picture. She is posing with a friend. Patani looks quite cool in the picture. Have a look at the picture: