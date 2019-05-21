Bharat actress doesn’t leave a chance to upload stunning pictures of herself on her Instagram page and tease her fans. Apart from her sizzling looks, she’s making sure that her promotions for a lingerie brand will heat up the timelines of social websites and internet browsers.

Taking to Instagram, Disha has shared yet another sizzling photograph where she slipped into black Calvin Klien sports bra and underwear. The picture is so hot that it got almost 10 lakh likes within a few hours of sharing it.

On films front, Disha Patani has all her hopes pinned on Salman Khan’s Bharat though she has done only second heroine role. If that act clicks, she is expecting that Bollywood will line up with huge offers. Earlier she has acted in films like MS Dhoni and Tiger Shroff’s Baghi 2, but they haven’t done much magic to her career.