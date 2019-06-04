Mumbai: Bharat is all set to release tomorrow and attending the premiere along with Disha Patani is none other than Tiger Shroff.

Both Tiger and Disha were all smiles while they posed for the camera and they seemed to be adorable much, we must say. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that their smiles come out the best when they are together and of course, there is Disha’s success with the film as well.

While Disha took to a sultry yet chic look in those ripped denims and a corset-like top, Tiger went for his regular all-black look and we are totally gushing over these two smiling during the red carpet.