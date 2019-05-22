If reports are anything to go by, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff refrained his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani from signing a movie.

Disha, who is currently shooting for a multi-starrer ‘Malang’, was approached by Mahesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films for ‘Murder 4’. However, the Baaghi actor reportedly asked her not to accept her project.

While no exact reason has been ascertained, netizens believe Tiger might have rejected the movie due to the intimate scenes shown in the Murder franchise. It may be noted here that earlier there were reports that Tiger Shroff had signed a no kissing clause for Disha Patani.