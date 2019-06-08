Mumbai: Disha Patani is creating a buzz on social media with her stunning photoshoot pictures. Disha, who was seen with Salman Khan in ‘Bharat’, keeps teasing fans with her sultry photos.

Disha made her debut with ‘MS Dhoni- The Untold Story’ in 2016, and since then, there is no looking back for the actress. She keeps entertaining fans with her alluring pictures on social media. Disha has also been in news for her alleged relationship with actor Tiger Shroff.

Although Disha and Tiger have denied dating, they have often been caught on dinner and lunch dates. Glamorous actress Disha pursued Bachelors of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering from Amity University, Lucknow.

She became a household name with an advertisement for a niche chocolate brand. Disha, who was the first runner-up in Femina Miss India Indore in 2013, made her debut with Telugu film ‘Loafer’ opposite Varun Tej in 2015. This stunning beauty has surely come a long way.

She never disappoints her fans and keeps entertaining them with her bold and sultry pictures. Disha is truly a sensation on social media.