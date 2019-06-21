Hindi film actress Disha Patani won praise from far and wide for her performance in ‘Baaghi 2’.

But lately, the actress has been creating a lot of buzz on social media for her jaw dropping photoshoots. And her latest post on Instagram has caught everyone’s attention.

Disha was last seen in the Salman Khan starrer ‘Bharat’ and is rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Tiger Shroff.

The couple has rubbished such rumours despite being caught enjoying several lunch and dinner dates together. Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff drew everyone’s attention when she commented “Wonder Woman!!!” on a photo of Disha.

The actress hasn’t looked back since making her debut in ‘MS Dhoni- The Untold Story’ in 2016. She keeps her fans entertained by posting pictures of her glamorous photoshoots.

Disha pursued engineering at Amity University and became a household name with her advertisement for chocolate brand.

The 27-year-old’s bold and sultry pictures have made her a sensation on social media.

Here are some of her most gorgeous pictures:

PNN