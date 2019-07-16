Bhubaneswar: The performance of Odisha Police in dealing with cybercrime cases is extremely poor if the number of pending cybercrime cases are any indication. According to government data, out of 867 cybercrime cases reported in the state in 2018, chargesheets were filed in only 144 cases.

As per the government data, 867 cybercrime cases were reported at various police stations in all the districts in 2018. Out of these, the state police succeeded in submitting charge-sheets in only 144 cases which amounts to only 16.60 per cent of the total number of cases. Thus, 723 (83.4 %) cases reported during the period are still under investigation.

The performance of the state cyber cell that comes under the Crime Branch (CB) of Odisha Police is even more deplorable. Out of 58 cases reported in 2018, the sleuths have submitted charge-sheets in only six cases. So, completion of investigations is awaited in 52 cases. The fact indicates that the CB, the premier investigating wing of the state police, has succeeded in solving a meagre 10.34 per cent of cybercrimes reported at the state cyber cell.

The cops arrested only 258 cyber criminals including eight females in 2018.

During the first five months of the current year, 406 cases have been registered at different police stations across the state. However, the cops have produced charge-sheets in only four cases till May 30. As many as 102 accused persons including three women were arrested on the charges of involvement in various cybercrime cases.

The data was presented in the Assembly by the Minister of State, Home, Dibya Shankar Mishra, who was answering a question of senior Congress leader Narasingh Mishra.