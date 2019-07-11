Manchester: In a first in the history of ODI cricket, the Indian top-three batsmen, comprising K L Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ended up getting dismissed for a run each during their World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand here.

Never before did the first three batsmen of a team got out for one run each in a match.

India’s famed top-order were blown away by New Zealand pacers, going down by 18 runs at the Old Trafford Wednesday.

After a fine run to the semifinals, to their horror, the Indian batsmen imploded when it mattered most.

Ravindra Jadeja (77 off 59 balls) used every ounce of his ‘bits and pieces’ skill but the ‘Men in Blue’ could only get as far as 221 in 49.3 overs in pursuit of 240.

IANS