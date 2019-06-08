Bhubaneswar: Divine wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati was celebrated with fanfare across the state Friday night on the auspicious occasion of Sitalsasthi.

Hundreds of devotees witnessed the marriage of Lord Lingaraj and Goddess Parvati at Kedargouri temple in Bhubaneswar.

After completion of day rituals like ‘Mangal Aalati’, ‘Abakas’, ‘Sahanmela’, ‘Kothrosa’ and ‘Dhupkala’; there was ‘Pahada’ ritual when the God took rest. After ‘Sandhya Dhup’ and ‘Badasinghara Besa’ rituals, the representative idol of Lord Lingaraj was taken in a flower bedecked palanquin to his consort’s house – that is the Kedargouri temple – amidst beats of drums, gongs, crackers and not to mention the latest numbers played by DJs at about 11:45pm.

The Kedargouri temple was decorated with colourful lights. A Bhajan night was arranged to engage the groom’s entourage. The groom and his entourage were welcomed by the bride’s side with sweets and delicacies.

The marriage was solemnized according to tradition.

Lord Lingaraj along with his consort will return to the Lingaraj temple Saturday night.

Devotees felt blessed to witness the divine wedding.

“It is not a small thing to witness Lord Lingaraj’s wedding. Only the lucky ones get a chance to have a glimpse of the divine affair,” said Pratima, a devotee.

In Sambalpur, the celestial marriage was also performed with a lot fervor and gaiety at all the small and big Shiv temples.

