Uttar Pradesh: In a bizarre incident, a divorced woman has camped outside the official residence of Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, claiming to be his lover.

The woman claims that Yogi Adityanath loves her and has been in a relationship with her since last one year. She often has a long conversation through video calls with him. The woman has been identified as Hema Saxena from Kanpur.

To add to her claim, the woman also has a written love letter. The incident has become a matter of discussion in UP.

On Thursday, the woman, Hema Saxena, resident of Nawabganj, reached Yogi’s residence and insisted on meeting the CM. She wants to give a love letter to the CM Yogi.

She said, ‘We are in such a problem, we have been living separately for three years. Our life is getting worse and we are mentally disturbed. I want to meet him face to face once and talk. We have been talking about video conferencing for a year. ‘