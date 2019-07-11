Patna: Patna-based educationist and founder of the ‘Super 30’ programme Anand Kumar recently revealed that he is suffering from brain tumour.

Kumar, whose life is the subject of the new Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Super 30’, has opened up about his battle with acoustic neuroma, a non-cancerous tumour.

In an interview, Kumar said that trouble began in 2014, when he was ‘unable to hear’ in his right ear. Tests revealed nearly 90 per cent of his hearing ability in the ear had been destroyed.

Kumar then got himself checked at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. “They told me I had no issues with my ear. Instead a tumour had developed in the nerve that runs from ear to brain,” he recalled.

Due to his health conditions, Kumar, who is currently on medication, wanted his biopic to be completed as soon as possible.

Kumar recalled that the film’s writers requested him to give permission to start work on the project as soon as possible. “You have no idea of life and death, so I wanted this biopic to be made while I was alive,” he added.

Talking about the film, he had earlier said: “Hrithik is a huge star and has a global reach. So, I believe people will get to know the essence of my life in detail now.”

‘Super 30’ releases Friday.

IANS