Mumbai: Actresses play a pivotal role in movies and keep entertaining fans with their roles. But, have you ever wondered where their birthplaces are? Let’s take a look at the places that these top actresses were born in.

Aishwarya Rai: The former Miss World was born in Mangalore, fondly known as the Gateway of Karnataka. Now, the south siren is ruling the hearts of millions of fans.

Priyanka Chopra: The highest paid actress was born in Jamshedpur which is the industrial city of India. She is the heartthrob among the younger population of India and often makes headlines post her marriage to a much younger Nick Jonas.

Madhuri Dixit: The dancing diva was born in Mumbai, the city of dreams.

Rani Mukerji: Who can forget the cute and bubbly Rani Mukerji who has been rocking the industry with her looks and acting skills since her debut in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Rani was also born in Mumbai.

Kajol: The dusky beauty was also born in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone: The beautiful actress was also born in Mangalore where Aishwarya Rai was born.