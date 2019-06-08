Jammu: Four doctors have been booked for allegedly filming a female patient while she came in for a medical examination and releasing the video on social media in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, the police said Saturday.

The matter came to fore when the girl lodged a complaint stating that a video had become viral on social media platforms which was filmed a long time ago when she went for a routine medical check-up to a doctor at the Rajouri District Hospital, a police statement said.

She also alleged that the video was forged and edited before it was released which aims at outraging the modesty of a woman.

A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter, the police said.

“The initial investigation revealed that the video was filmed inside the clinic of a doctor in Rajouri district,” the police said, adding that some government officials posted in the hospital including four doctors, spread the clip on the internet.

IANS