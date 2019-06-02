Koraput:In a bizarre practice, doctors at the Koraput district headquarters hospital (DHH) are forced to attend to patients using their mobile flashlights and torch lights in the absence of a generator and abrupt power cuts.

This has led to resentment among patients and their relatives who demanded immediate installation of a generator. There have been instances when doctors in the DHH had to perform surgery using their mobile torches due to frequent power cuts.

This isn’t the only hospital with no generator back-up. Constant power cuts, low voltage have been the bane of many government hospitals. Earlier, there were also reports of doctors performing surgeries using mobile flashlights at Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj DHH.

Moreover, many irregularities have been alleged at Koraput DHH which caters to the healthcare needs of mostly tribals. Apart from the tribals, hundreds of patients from Chhattisgarh also visit the hospital for treatment. While power cut is a matter of concern, the absence of doctors is another. On the other hand, medical equipment are lying defunct forcing patients to travel long distances to other hospitals.

Citing non-operational equipment, medical authorities direct patients to Berhampur-based MKCG Medical College and Hospital and Visakhapatnam.

Also, there is a huge shortage of stretchers and wheelchairs in the DHH. Relatives can be seen carrying the patients on shoulders and arms. In most cases, serious patients are made to lie down on the floor until the doctor checks them up.

Of the three power generator sets, two are lying defunct. Patients said, “Despite repeated pleas no steps have been taken to repair the power units and no official bothers to hear our pleas.”

“I will bring the matter to the notice of the health minister in the Assembly session,” Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said.