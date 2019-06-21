Bolangir: Locals woke up to see the horrible scene of a stray dog feeding on a dead child on Jagannathpada road in this town Friday morning.

Many pointed fingers at a nearby hospital for handling dead bodies unmindfully.

Residents here said that the dog might have brought the body from Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital that is located nearby.

They alleged that such incidents are coming to fore since the hospital authorities are not following proper procedures while dealing with bodies.

PNN