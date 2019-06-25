Sajanagad: Two dogs played saviours for an elderly woman when she was being attacked by a wild bear at Chandipur under Nilagiri police limits in Balasore district Tuesday.

The woman Jiki Singh had been near a pond to wash utensils. All of a sudden, a bear, which had sneaked into the area, attacked her.

As she screamed for help, two dogs came rushing and charged at the bear.

The dogs managed to scare away the bear and saved the woman’s life. Jiki, who was wounded in the attack, was rushed to the Nilagiri hospital in an ambulance.