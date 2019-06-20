Nottingham: Bangladesh on the back of Mushfiqur Rahim’s (102 n o, 97b, 9×4, 1×6) unbeaten century and half centuries from Mahmudullah (69, 70b, 5×4, 3×6) and Tamim Iqbal (62, 103b, 6×4) put up a great fight before going down to Australia by 48 runs in a World Cup encounter here, Thursday.

Chasing a daunting target of 382 runs, the Bangla Tigers showed great guts before being bowled out of 333 runs in 50 overs. With this win, Australia moved to the top of standings with 10 points inching closer to top four while Bangladesh still kept their semifinal qualifying hopes alive sitting at fifth.

Earlier, a ‘calmer’ David Warner (166, 147b, 14×4, 5×6) worked his way to his second century of the tournament, to lead Australia to a formidable 381/5.

The left-handed opener contained aggression, his natural style of play, to build his innings and went on an offensive only after Australia got the license to go for the kill.

Warner, who had hit a hundred against Pakistan as well, added 121 runs with his skipper Aaron Finch (53, 51b, 5×4, 2×6) in a risk-free opening partnership and then raised a 192-run stand with Usman Khawaja (89, 72b, 10×4).

The stage was set for the following batsmen and Glenn Maxwell (32) produced a late cameo to take the team past 380-run mark. For Bangladesh, medium pacer Soumya Sarkar (3/58) took three wickets while Mustafizur Rahman (1/69) accounted for dangerous Steve Smith (one).

Brief scores: Australia 381/5 (David Warner 166, Usman Khawaja 89; Soumya Sarkar 3/58) beat Bangladesh 333 (Mushfiqur Rahim 102 n o, Mahmudullah Riyad 69) by 48 runs.