Bhubaneswar: Odisha Lokayukta Chairperson Justice Ajit Singh Monday appealed to the people not to become victims of corruption and approach the Lokayukta by lodging a complaint.

Singh assured that every possible step will be taken to ensure that the complainant is not subject to corrupt practice by any public servant.

Addressing the newsmen here, Singh said awareness campaign would be undertaken in every district of the state to sensitise people about the Lokayukta Act. The first awareness camp will be organised in Sambalpur district, June 29, he said.

“Our endeavour is to organise at least one awareness campaign every month to reach out to the people,” he said adding that priority would be given to tribal areas to help the people lodge their complaints with an objective to root out corruption from the state, ensure highest standard of integrity in public services and ensure transparency in governance.

Anyone can lodge complaint against public servants as well as Chief Minister, Ministers, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives, the chairperson said.

After getting complaint, an inquiry will be conducted by an investigation agency and the concern agency will submit its report within 60 days.

The Odisha Lokayukta Act has come into force with effect from July 7, 2018 and the body of the Lokayukta was established with effect from February 28, 2019 to enquire into allegations of corruption against certain public functionaries. Justice Singh assumed the office as first chairperson of the Lokayukta Odisha March 20, 2019.

He said 592 cases were received from the erstwhile abolished Odisha Lokpal and Lokayukta. Out of these, 62 cases were dismissed as not maintainable and 54 cases involving allegations of corruption against the public services have been taken up.

So far 28 new complainants have been instituted before the Lokayukta. Altogether 82 cases were on the board of Lokayukta, he said.