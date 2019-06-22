Rayagada:A double murder over alleged witchcraft practice rocked Suklabhata village under Ambadala police limits in Rayagada district Friday.

A youth reportedly hacked a man to death after the latter killed the former’s elder brother, police said. The deceased have been identified as Makar Nayak and Karunakar Nayak.

According to reports, a relative of Karuna had succumbed to a disease a few days back. However, Karuna held Makar responsible for the death, suspecting the latter of practicing sorcery. This led to frequent fights between the two families.

Things took an ugly turn after the two broke into a heated argument while working in a farmland near the village Thursday evening. In a fit of rage, Karuna took a lathi and attacked Makar, beating him to death on the spot.

Later, Karuna went round the village with the murder weapon declaring he has killed Makar.

On getting information, Makar’s brother Nakula Nayak along with some of his associates attacked Karuna with a wooden plank. He then hacked Karuna to death with an axe.

On being informed about the double murder incident, police reached the spot and launched a probe.

After the incident came to light, police have seized the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. Two separate cases have been registered at the Ambadola police station and Nakul has been arrested. He is being interrogated to find out details about other persons involved in the murder.

PNN