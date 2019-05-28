Balasore:Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has said that it test fired ‘Akash-MK-1S’ missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in this district successfully. The tests were carried out May 25 and 27.

The MK-1S variant of the Akash missile is an upgraded version of the existing one that incorporates a latest indigenous seeker.

An official statement issued by the organization after the tests read, “The Akash weapon system has combination of both command guidance and active terminal seeker guidance. Seeker and guidance performance have been consistently established in both the missions. All the mission objectives have been met.”

Developed by DRDO and produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), it is a surface to air missile which can neutralize advanced aerial targets.

The missile system can target aircraft up to 30 km away, at altitudes up to 18,000 metres. It has the capability to “neutralise aerial targets like fighter jets, cruise missiles and air-to-surface missiles” as well as ballistic missiles.

An Akash battery comprises single Rajendra 3D passive electronically scanned array radar and four launchers with three missiles each, all of which are interlinked. Each battery can track up to 64 targets and attack up to 12 of them. The missile has 60 kilograms of high explosive, pre-fragmented warhead with a proximity fuse.

The missile system is fully mobile and capable of protecting a moving convoy of vehicles. This launch platform has been integrated with both wheeled and tracked vehicles.

While the Akash system has primarily been designed as an air defence SAM, it also has been tested in a missile defense role. The system provides air defence missile coverage for an area of 2,000 km². This system is currently in operational service with the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.