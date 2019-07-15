Bhubaneswar: The Nayapalli Police, Monday, arrested a thief and recovered stolen gold jewellery worth lakhs from his possession. The accused, identified as Niranjan Nayak alias Tikan, is a resident of Gada Sahi in Nayapalli police station limits.

According to sources, the complainant, Rajesh Kumar Swain, along with his wife, arrived at the regional Passport office at CRP square, July 10. However, Swain’s wife Madhupriya mistakenly left her vanity bag inside the car.

Subsequently, upon their return a few minutes later, they found the bag missing from the car. Some unidentified miscreant decamped with the bag by breaking the lock of the door of the car. The stolen bag had gold ornaments and one mobile phone.

Police initiated a probe into the matter after registering a case (308/19) based on Swain’s complaint.

The investigating officers, through CCTV footage at the passport office and by tracking Madhupriya’s stolen mobile, succeeded in arresting the accused. The cops also recovered one gold Mangalsutra, chain, necklace and a mobile phone from the accused. Tikan was also involved in two more cases (at Laxmisagar police station and Nayapalli police station). He was Monday sent to jail after the court rejected his bail plea.