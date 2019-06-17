Bolangir: Notorious criminal Sitaram Rana was injured in an encounter on Mahimunda-Duhel road under Puintala police limits in Bolangir district late Sunday night.

Sitaram was first admitted at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital here and later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla.

The police have seized a pistol from his possession.

Sitaram had been wanted in several criminal offences like robbery, snatching and murder.

Acting on a tip off, a team of Bolangir Police set a trap near Mahimunda. Seeing the cops, Sitaram opened fire at them in a bid to escape, forcing them to retaliate. “During the exchange of fire, he received a bullet on his left leg,” informed Sadar sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Srimant Barik.

PNN