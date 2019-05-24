Berhampur: Residents of Jemadei Pentha Sahi coming under Berhampur Municipal Corporation’s Ward no-13 staged a road blockade Thursday in their area, protesting against the civic body authority and district administration for taking no steps to solve their drinking water problem which has been persisting for a long time.

The agitating residents alleged that supply of drinking water has been stopped to their village for one-and-a-half months. “We have taken up the issue with the officials of the public health department on many occasoin, but to no avail,” they alleged adding that since the ‘Budhi Thakurani’ festival, the department has been treating them with a step-motherly attitude.

Finding no respite in sight, the villagers resorted to road block by placing burning tyres. It affected traffic movement on the stretch for some hours.

Later, assistant engineer, public health department, Chitta Ranjan Nayak and pump house assistant engineer, Aska road public health department reached the spot. However, the irate people got angry seeing the officials. They reportedly detained them, urging them to give them an assurance.

The road block was withdrawn after the officials promised that water from the pump house will be supplied at least one hour a day.

