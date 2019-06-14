Berhampur: The district administration will launch an image building exercise for government schools to change the mindset of guardians and students towards these schools and make them renew their faith in them, a report said here Thursday. This will help reduce dropouts and increase the student strength in government schools.

The matter came to the fore at a district level conference of headmasters and headmistresses with the District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange at the ITI conference hall here Thursday.

The Collector said private schools put up big advertisements on roadsides everywhere where they make tall claims on their infrastructure, superior teaching methods and various other programmes.

These schools with the help of these advertisements claim to be superior to government schools and generate a feeling among parents that the future of their children is protected if they admit their wards in these schools.

The Collector said such mindset has to be changed as these government schools are no less than private schools. This has happened due to lack of publicity about these government schools, he said.

The parents harbour a feeling that the government schools do not impart proper teaching as they lack good teachers. However, this mindset has to be changed by campaigning about the success, infrastructural facilities of the government schools.

The Collector also said that teachers should first discipline themselves and come to schools in proper uniforms which will impact the students and make them learn from them.

He advised the teachers to stop consuming tobacco products and using mobile phones during school hours. Any violation on their part will invite strict action, he said.

The teachers should check on students thinking to leave the school and try to bring them back by discussing with their parents. Teachers should also inform the district Childline authority whenever they notice any child labourer in any establishments.

The teachers should work as a team and pay attention towards quality education and increase the student strength in schools. He said the district administration is preparing an app which will help the students study better with a mobile phone. The teachers have to ensure no students miss the classes

He asked the teachers to keep their school premises clean and administered them a pledge for a polythene free Ganjam district. District education officer Sanatan Panda, Binita Senapati, district project coordinator of Sath-E project, ITI principal Rajat Panigrahi and Prasant Kumar Rath of Mo School project were present on the occasion.

PNN