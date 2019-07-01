Chhatia: Driver and helper of a container were killed when their vehicle crashed into a stationary iron rod-laden trailer near Bandal market Karanda square in Jajpur district in the wee hours of Monday.

The details like names and villages of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

Sources said, a trailer carrying iron rods was parked near Karanda square, facing towards Cuttack. A container coming from Kolkata side rammed into the trailer from the rear, causing death of the driver and helper.

Barchana police reached the spot and seized the vehicles. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway.

