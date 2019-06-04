Jaipur: The two rival MLAs– Harsh Meena of the Congress and BJP’s Gopichand Meena– who had held an indefinite hunger strike over the death of a tractor-trailer driver in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, relaunched their protest Tuesday.

Staging a dharna at Nagar Fort in Tonk, the two MLAs alleged that members of the board were changed under pressure from the district administration and police.

“We were told yesterday that a medical board will conduct a post-mortem Tuesday. Today, members of the board were changed under pressure from police. So, we demand that the members of the board should remain the same,” Gopichand Meena said.

“We were again unheard, so we started the dharna,” he added.

Tractor-trailer driver Bhajanlal (30) was on his way to Ganeti village May 28 when he was stopped at Laxmipura by police and was later found dead.

Alleging that Bhajanlal was beaten to death by the policemen, the legislators had begun a dharna last Wednesday. They had called off their indefinite strike Monday night, two days after it was launched, following assurances from Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena that their demands would be accepted.

The MLAs had demanded a government job for the driver’s next of kin, Rs25 lakh compensation, lodging of a murder case against the policemen, their suspension and a CID probe into the matter.

The autopsy is yet to be conducted.

Deputy CM Sachin Pilot will meet the family of the driver and the legislators in Tonk later Tuesday.

