Titilagarh: The tardy progress of the monsoon has worsened the drought-like situation in Titilagarh, the hottest place of Odisha. Though a few recent showers came as a respite in the severe heat of summer, rain clouds vanished after a few days.

With soaring temperature, farmers here are a worried lot as the intense heatwave has once again visited Titilagarh. Farmers stared at distress sale as the June to September monsoon that made a delayed onset is advancing at a sluggish pace.

Heavy rain hit Odisha a couple of days back only to retreat after a day. On the other hand, the latest update by the weather department suggests that the monsoon is yet to mark its arrival. Apart from Titilagarh, many other places are staring at deficient rains due to delay in the monsoon.

Deficit rainfall during the early part of monsoon season will delay sowing and reduce crop output even if rainfall gathers pace later, a farmer said.

The situation is grim in Titilagarh where farmers mostly depend on rainwater for cultivation. Most water reservoirs here have dried up since summer.

Titilagarh recorded 39°C Tuesday, two degrees more than Monday. This is equal to the temperature during mid-May, locals said.

On the other hand, the town is reeling under acute water shortage with all the ponds and wells drying up. Everyone is waiting for the rain. Like other years, farmers fear drought-like situation this year too as there are no water-storing reservoirs here.

Moreover, there are a few irrigation facilities to help farmers. Despite repeated demands, the administration has failed to set up proper irrigation facilities for the farmers.