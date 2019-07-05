Nayagarh: Brown sugar coupled with other illicit drugs such as Corex are fast spreading their tentacles in Nayagarh district while police have remained mute spectators here.

This, however, has come with a price to the society. A young man, alleged to be an addict, committed suicide in an intoxicated condition at a place under town police limits Wednesday. Earlier, a youth from Fatehgarh area had died of brown sugar overdose.

According to a source, brown sugar peddling continues unabated and for that matter is on a rise on this district. Apart from this, smugglers also deal in Corex and other contraband in abandoned houses, deserted lanes and bylanes of the town. Nearby villages have not been spared either.

Taking advantages of no police raid, youths throng at these haunts and consume a variety of intoxicants ranging from brown sugar to Corex and Dendrite.

Worth mentioning, the first case of brown sugar seizure was reported in this district August 11, 2018. Police had arrested two students and seized five sachets of brown sugar weighing one gram each, a special kind of foil used to place the drug before heating, Rs 4,520 in cash, one mobile phone and one motorcycle from their possession.

That said, the cops underplayed the significance of the incident and did not carry out with further raids.

The recent seizure of 48 Corex bottles from a betel shop near the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here and arrest of Sheik Sakur in connection with the incident is a clear indication of how the illegal business of drugs is flourishing here.

Amidst reports of police inaction to contain drugs smuggling in Nayagarh, police superintendent Sashi Bhushan Satpathy has promised of firm action against the criminals while expressing his helplessness in the same breath.

“We have been carrying on raids at different places, but have found nothing so far. However, we would intensify the raids further in the days to come,” said Satpathy.

PNN