Bhubaneswar: The city based DAV School of Business Management (DSBM) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), London, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the DSBM campus Tuesday. The MoU was signed by Krishan Mishra, Regional Head (North & East India), ACCA, and Principal DN Mishra.

Founded in 1904 and incorporated by Royal Charter, ACCA is the world’s fastest growing gateway to the finance profession with around 2,19,000 fully qualified members, a network of 5,27,000 students worldwide and a global reach in 180 countries.

DSBM is the first institution in Odisha which will be accredited by ACCA for providing ACCA’s professional qualifications in accounting and finance. This will help students to acquire a degree valid globally and become a finance professional. It will also add value to their qualifications.

DSBM and ACCA are trying to start a finance lab in Odisha which will help students and teachers to enhance their skills.

DSBM in association with ACCA will become the First Silver Learning Partner in Odisha to create student awareness and develop future finance-ready professionals. The MoU will result in creating more innovative, strategic accountants, which is the need of the hour.