New Delhi: Italian superbike maker Ducati Wednesday launched all new Hypermotard 950 model in India priced at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike comes equipped with 937cc twin-cylinder engine.

“Hypermotard range has been loved and appreciated by riders who look for a fun and adrenalin-packed motorcycle. The new Hypermotard 950 inherits the sport and fearless characteristics which aligns to the personality of a rider who wants pure fun,” Ducati India MD Sergi Canovas said.

The bike comes with the performance of a dirt bike and soul of a sports bike and is a perfect choice for riders who are looking for a thrilling yet sophisticated motorcycle, he added.

The company said bookings for the bike were now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.

PTI