Baripada: Servitors from Baripada met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the secretariat in Bhubaneswar Saturday. The Chief Minister assured the servitors that he would look into their demands including the issue of Dwitiya Srikhetra tag to Baripada Jagannath temple.

Servitors submitted their 11-point charter of of demands before the Chief Minister. It was decided that a meeting will be held at Bhubaneswar July 17 after completion of Rath Yatra. The meeting will be presided over by the law minister in the presence of servitors, Mayurbhanj Collector, Baripada sub-collector and other officials.

Minister of revenue and disaster management Sudam Marndi, temple priests Kameswar Tripathy, Bimallochan Deogharia, Radhashyam Mohapatra, Jayant Tripathy, Ratha Mohapatra, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Chandi Prasad Das, Mangat Soren, Rabinarayan Trivedi, BJD leader Sunil Das and former chairperson of Baripada municipality Krushnananda Mohanty were present during the meeting with the Chief Minister.

The servitors had gifted a photograph of Lord Jagannath, Devi Shubhadra and Lord Balabhadra to the Chief Minister.

Notably, the servitors of Baripada Jagannath temple had dropped their padayatra to Bhubaneswar midway June 19 following assurance from the revenue minister soon.

During the recent electioneering, they had raised the demand for Dwitiya Srikhetra status to Jagannath temple before Chief Minister during his visit to the temple.

PNN