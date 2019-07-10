New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is in London to attend the 19th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting, which is also being attended by his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Jaishankar, who is likely to meet his British counterpart Jeremy Hunt among other foreign Ministers during the day-long conference, tweeted a photograph of him addressing the gathering with the message: “In London for the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting. Working together to build upon a secure, sustainable and prosperous future.”

There are chances of Jaishankar and Qureshi exchanging pleasantries though no talks have been planned.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said no “bilateral” meeting had been planned between the two on the sidelines of the Commonwealth meeting.

“Our Foreign Minister will be going to the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting in London. But no meeting has been planned between him and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister,” he had said earlier.

Jaishankar would meet many of his counterparts from the 53-member Commonwealth.