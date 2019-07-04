Kendrapara: The Election Commission of India (ECI) Thursday announced the schedule of polls for Patkura Assembly constituency where polling had been adjourned following the death of Biju Janata Dal candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla and cyclone Fani.

According to a notification issued by ECI, the seat under Kendrapara Parliamentary segment and the namesake district will go to polls July 20. Counting of votes will be held July 24.

The model code of conduct for the polls comes into force starting Thursday.

It may be mentioned here that the polls here were originally scheduled to be held in the fourth phase of general elections April 29. That said, voting had to be cancelled twice – once owing to the death of BJD candidate Agarwalla and later due to cyclone Fani that stormed the state May 3.

BJP and its candidate there Bijoy Mohapatra have been criticising the delay in polling. They have been accusing the state government and ruling BJD of trying to delay the polls intentionally.